Fatal crash south of Whangarei

Friday, 30 October, 2020 - 21:05

A child has died as a result of the crash on State Highway 1 at Mata, south of Whangarei.

Despite efforts of emergency services to revive them, the child died at the scene.

The road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place for cars at Salmon Road and Springfield Road.

Heavy vehicles will need to use State Highway 12 to the south.