SH 29 closed following crash

State Highway 29 is closed on the Tauranga side of the Kaimais, following a crash this evening.
Two cars collided near Kaimai School just before 6pm.
One person sustained moderate injuries, and a second person has minor injuries.
There is a significant amount of oil on the road, which will need to be cleaned up before the road can re-open.
