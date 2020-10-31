Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

SH 29 closed following crash

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Saturday, 31 October, 2020 - 18:57

State Highway 29 is closed on the Tauranga side of the Kaimais, following a crash this evening.

Two cars collided near Kaimai School just before 6pm.

One person sustained moderate injuries, and a second person has minor injuries.

There is a significant amount of oil on the road, which will need to be cleaned up before the road can re-open.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.