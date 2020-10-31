Lucky Drury Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 31 October, 2020 - 20:33

One lucky Lotto player from Drury will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Drury Lane Lotto Superette in Drury.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Dunedin, who took home $500,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Centre City in Dunedin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The live Lotto draw will be aired on TV2 next Wednesday 4th November at approximately 8:20pm.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19