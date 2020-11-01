Fatal crash in Tokoroa

|
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Tokoroa last night.
The crash, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred on Main Road just before midnight.
The road has since been reopened.
A second pedestrian suffered moderate injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.
