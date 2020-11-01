Three crashes in the Milton area

Sunday, 1 November, 2020 - 10:20

Police can now release further information in relation to the three separate crashes in the Milton area yesterday.

Emergency services responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area at around 12.10pm.

The crashes were related to the 18th Annual Lake to the Sea Motorcycle Trail Ride and involved motorbikes, with two of the crashes occurring within 150 metres from each other.

A motorcyclist died at the scene and two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital via rescue helicopter with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scenes.

The death has been referred to the Coroner and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crashes.