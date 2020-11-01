Police appeal for sightings of vehicle prior to crash

Sunday, 1 November, 2020 - 21:45

Three people received moderate injuries in a single vehicle crash on the Lumsden-Dipton Highway this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 6.30pm.

The three injured people were transported by helicopter to Southland Hospital.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from anyone who observed the car involved - a blue Subaru Legacy - in the area prior to the crash.

If you can help please call 105 and quote event number P044252446.