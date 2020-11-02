Andrew Shaw named 2020 TV Legend

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 07:59

Top television executive Andrew Shaw has been announced as this year’s recipient of the prestigious New Zealand Television Awards TV Legend honour for 2020.

Presented to a television professional, programme or organisation who has made a significant contribution to the television industry in New Zealand over the span of their career, the TV Legend Award is a special honour given at the discretion of the New Zealand Television Awards Committee.

Andrew, whose illustrious career spans more than four decades, will be presented with the highly coveted award at the New Zealand Television Awards on Wednesday 18 November in recognition of his contribution to the New Zealand screen industry.

Andrew began his television career in 1975 at the age of 18, as a children's television host on TV2 Presents Andy, which later became Hey Hey It’s Andy. Andrew went on to front several Telethons and entertainment shows before moving behind the camera to become a director and producer of entertainment programming for TVNZ in 1980. During this period Andrew produced the iconic Telethons of the time as well as competitive sports-reality series, Clash of the Codes.

In 2000 Andrew left TVNZ to become COO of production company juggernaut South Pacific Pictures, where he brought the popular Idol format to New Zealand screens. Whilst at South Pacific Pictures he was also president of the Screen Production and Development Association of NZ (SPADA). The esteemed entertainer also spent time in a programming role at Prime where he commissioned a substantial increase in local content onto the channel.

In 2007 Andrew returned to TVNZ as General Manager of Commissioning and Acquisitions, leading the team responsible for all local content. In 2017 he was appointed Deputy Director of Content, overseeing international acquisitions and co-productions. Andrew left his role at TVNZ in July of this year and now works as a consultant to TVNZ and to independent producers under his own company, Sophos.

Andrew has always championed the New Zealand screen industry and has been an advocate for the critical role of local content on our screens at home, as well as promoting New Zealand content internationally.

Long-time producer and New Zealand Television Awards organising committee member Irene Gardiner said Andrew's contribution to New Zealand television was enormous.

"Over more than 40 years, in a huge variety of roles from kids' TV host, to director and producer, to top network executive, Andrew Shaw has always excelled in his work. He's incredibly passionate about the New Zealand screen industry, and that love and enthusiasm for what he does always shines through".

Gardiner went on to say that the recognition of Andrew’s devotion to the industry was well-timed: "Andrew is one of the great characters of New Zealand television - everyone in the industry adores him. He is a deserving winner of the TV Legend award, and it's perfect timing in the year he steps down from his full-time role at TVNZ, and that we celebrate 60 years of television in New Zealand."

Previous TV Legend honourees include: Shortland Street (2019), Tini Molyneux (2018) and John Barnett (2017).

All the winners of this year’s New Zealand Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday 18 November at a red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will be hosted by actor-writer-comedian and last year’s New Zealand Television Awards "Trophy Boy", Tom Sainsbury.