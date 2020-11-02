Picking roles offer students a fruitful summer - SJS

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 10:37

This summer, Student Job Search (SJS) is partnering with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to connect seasonal employers to students across the country looking for fresh employment opportunities. The partnership will kick off with an online marketing campaign ‘Pick this, pick that’, which connects students to thousands of summer fruit picking roles available across the country between November and March.

With our summer fruit growers relying on New Zealanders to get cherries picked and shipped overseas, and to pick other summer fruit for the domestic market, these roles are more important than ever.

"We’re thrilled to be able to work with MPI to support one of our biggest industries through a challenging time," says SJS chief executive Suzanne Boyd.

Ms Boyd says seasonal work is an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable experience before they graduate, including skills in communication, people management, teamwork and problem-solving. "This type of work can demonstrate a candidate’s work ethic and reliability - two key attributes for employers looking to hire graduates. Importantly, seasonal work still allows students to enjoy their well-deserved summer break, as many employers offer flexible work times.

"SJS is delighted to foster real-world connections between employers and students through this partnership, and we look forward to it flourishing over the coming months," Ms Boyd says.

The partnership with SJS is one of the many ways government is stepping up to help the primary sector through the impacts of Covid-19, says Cheyne Gillooly, Director Investment, Skills and Performance at MPI.

"’Pick This, Pick That’ is the first of our targeted campaigns to roll out under the Opportunity Grows Here banner. "It’s a specifically targeted campaign that will roll out across New Zealand over the coming months to support our summer fruit growers, ensuring our homegrown apricots, nectarines, cherries, peaches and plums are harvested and on our plates for summer."

"Our farmers, fishers and growers have been a mainstay for New Zealand through COVID-19 and summer fruit is an important part of this picture.

"We’re thrilled to partner with SJS and to utilise that valuable channel to reach our student population."