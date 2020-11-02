Caritas stands with the Philippines in face of Typhoon Goni

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 12:31

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has today announced that it is making a solidarity grant from its Philippines Fund to support victims of Typhoon Goni which struck the eastern Philippines on Sunday with winds gusting to 280km/h, killing at least 10 people and causing volcanic mudflows that damaged more than 150 houses.

"We are supporting our partners on the ground in the region - NASSA/Caritas Philippines - to help them deal with the devastating impact of Typhoon Goni. Our ongoing prayers are with those who have lost loved ones" said Caritas Director, Julianne Hickey.

Caritas is accepting donations to support the Filipino communities impacted by Typhoon Goni.

Bishop Colin Bagaforo, NASSA/Caritas Philippines National Director said in an earlier statement that "while we urge everyone to continue praying for safety, we also launch today our global appeal for help. The typhoon will surely bring greater poverty to our communities severely affected by the typhoon, as they have also been battling against the effects of COVID-19. So with humility, we appeal for everyone's sincere acts of kindness, generosity and compassion."

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand will continue to work closely with its sister organisation NASSA in the Philippines to ensure those that need help receive it.

Donations can be made via the Caritas website: www.caritas.org.nz/donate . Click on "General Emergency" and add "Philippines Fund" in the comments box.