Sudden death in Albert Park - NZ Police

Auckland Police have been attending a report of a sudden death in Albert Park since around 11.50am today.
At this stage Police are not treating the death as supsicious.
Police have cordoned off a small section of the park this afternoon and we will now be conducting further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.
