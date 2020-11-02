'Police making enquiries into earlier Massey incident'

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 15:20

Police are making enquiries into an incident at Massey address this afternoon where a firearm was reportedly discharged.

Police were called to the Keegan Drive property just before midday and cordons were put in place.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad responded to the location given the nature of the report.

They have approached the address and have taken two people into Police custody.

At this stage there are no reports of injuries at the Massey property.

A lockdown at Lincoln Heights School, put in place as a precaution, has since been lifted.

Police are still working to ascertain the full set of circumstances of the earlier incident and these enquiries will be ongoing this afternoon.

No charges have been laid at this point. Cordons are expected to be lifted in due course.

Police acknowledge local residents' cooperation while cordons have been set up.