Wanaka Community Board asked to approve Stage Two of Wanaka Lakefront Development Plan

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 15:39

A report for Stage Two of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan will go before the Wānaka Community Board on Thursday 5 November, with a recommendation that Option #1 of the Concept Design be approved.

If approved, Option #1 would see the inclusion of an active travel promenade on the area of lakefront running from McDougall Street to Dungarvon Street, with new Millennium Pathway tiles laid alongside it. The recommendation also includes the retention of as many existing trees as possible, and the introduction of car parking on the lakeside of Ardmore Street.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Dr Thunes Cloete thanked the Wānaka community for its attendance spread over four drop-in sessions held in the month of August 2020, saying that feedback received had helped to shape the report going before the Board for consideration.

"176 members of the community took the time to share their thoughts on Stage Two of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan, with feedback indicating a preference for Option #1 of the Concept Design," Dr Cloete said.

"We've taken into account the feedback received and made a number of minor revisions to Option #1 of the Concept Design as a result of what the Wānaka community expressed."

These minor revisions include feature gardens being redefined as natural shared spaces, with low-

lying natural gardens and feature trees, and parking along the lakeside of Ardmore Street being broken into sections to create more view shafts and access points to the lakefront.

The provision for campervan parking would be removed from the design and instead Council would look to assign a small portion of existing parallel parks on the Pembroke Park side of McDougall Street.

If the report and its recommendations are approved, Council intends to form a working group to assist with the creation of a new Millennium Pathway, with terms of reference for the group to honour and protect the original legacy of the Millennium Pathway and its content.