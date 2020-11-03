Petition to end live animal exports at Port Taranaki to be presented today - SAFE

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 08:17

Animal rights organisation SAFE and Taranaki Animal Rights Group will be handing over a petition to the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) today, asking the council to direct its port to stop exporting live animals. The petition was signed by over 11,700 people.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald said live export is a cruel trade that’s not worth the risk.

"The reality is, all of these animals, who are exported for breeding purposes, will eventually be slaughtered in their destination country, potentially by methods outlawed in New Zealand," said Macdonald.

"The people of Taranaki have made it clear that they don’t want their port to be used to facilitate live exports."

The TRC is the sole shareholder in Port Taranaki. New Plymouth District Councillor Anneka Carlson said the TRC has the power to stop live animal exports from its port.

"The longer that Port Taranaki continues to facilitate this cruel trade, the more our reputation gets tarnished. Taranaki is better than this," said Carlson.

So far this year, over 21,000 cows have been exported from Port Taranaki.