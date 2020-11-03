Recycling Day on this Saturday in Napier - Council

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 11:15

Keep Napier Beautiful’s main fundraising event Recycling Day is on this Saturday, 7 November, between 8.30am and noon, on the Freyberg Avenue side of Anderson Park, Napier.

Recycling Day is a great place to take your unwanted but still worthy goods and look for bargain price replacements.

The money raised goes towards Keep Napier Beautiful, which uses it for grants of up to $500 at a time for beautification projects by community groups and organisations.

Only the following items will be accepted: furniture, household goods, toys, tools, clothing, books, bric-a-brac, reusable timber, paper, clean cardboard (no pizza boxes), glass bottles and jars, household appliances in working order, and bikes.

This event is supported by Napier City Council. Keep Napier Beautiful volunteers will be assisted by Council staff, City of Napier cadets, the Hawke’s Bay Environment Centre, Taradale and Napier Lions Clubs, and MÄori wardens. The event is also supported by Hawke’s Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue.

Only items dropped off on the day will be accepted. Site marshals are allowed to ask for a more generous donation before allowing someone to take an item of a clearly higher value, Site marshals also have the right to refuse to accept material that is not recyclable or reusable.

This event is weather dependent. For updates, go to Napier City Council’s Facebook page or tune in to The Breeze to check if it has been cancelled.