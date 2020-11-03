SH1 Turangi resurfacing works - NZTA

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 14:42

Road resurfacing work to improve the quality and longevity of State Highway 1 through Turangi will commence this Sunday 8 November, from 6pm.

On Sunday night the intersection of SH1 and State Highway 41 will be resurfaced, followed by a small area at the SH1/Pihanga Road intersection on Monday night.

From Tuesday, a 260m long section of road on SH1 in Waitetoko will be resurfaced over three nights.

While these works are underway, Stop/Go traffic management will direct traffic around the worksite and a temporary speed limit of 30km will be in place to ensure the safety of both crews and road users.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.