Announcing the best Vegan Pies of 2020

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 15:29

The results are in for the NZ Vegan Pie Awards 2020!

The Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to reveal the winners in our third annual contest to discover the very best vegan pies of all kinds from pie-makers throughout the country.

Our panel of expert judges this year included food and beverage industry veteran Aaron Pucci, comedian and pie connoisseur Laura Daniel, vegan actor/writer/director Emmett Skilton, organic plant-based chef Megan May, Coffee Club co-director Brad Jacobs and newly vegan journalist Duncan Garner. This team of dedicated pie scoffers put in hours of grueling work to test more than 70 pies and bring you the following selection of Aotearoa’s very best vegan pies.

NZ Vegan Pies Awards 2020 results

Steak and Cheese Pie

Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery

Winner: Richoux Patisserie

Mince and Cheese Pie

Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery

Winner: Richoux Patisserie

Chicken Pie

Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery

Winner: Richoux Patisserie

Fruit Pie

Runner-Up: Euro Patisserie - Spiced Apple and Mixed Berry Pie

Winner: Wild Grain Bakery - Spiced Apple and Three Berries Pie

Vegetable Pie

Runner-Up: Lemonwood Eatery - Smoky Vegetable Pie

Winner: Richoux Patisserie - Green Curry Pie

Café Boutique

Runner-Up: Richoux Patisserie - Cheeseburger Pie

Winner: Roti Brothers - Satay Penang Pie

Gluten-Free

Runner-Up: Rainbow Kitchen - Creamy Jackfruit Pie

Winner: Rainbow Kitchen - Curry Lovers Pie

Commercial

Runner-Up: The Goodtime Pie Co. - Hub Korma Vegetable Pie

Winner: The Goodtime Pie Co. - Hub Pepper Mushroom Pie

2020 Supreme Vegan Pie Award

Wild Grain Bakery - Spiced Apple and Three Berries Pie

The Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand would like sincerely thank everyone who helped make this the biggest and best NZ Vegan Pie Awards to date, including: Our wonderful judging team; Chris Kinnell and his amazing team at Auckland’s The Butcher’s Son restaurant for facilitating the event; special guest awards presenter, vegan MP Chlöe Swarbrick; our amazing audience who cheered enthusiastically through the awards programme; and every pie-maker that entered and helped spread the good word about vegan pies throughout the country.