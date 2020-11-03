Announcing the best Vegan Pies of 2020

|
The results are in for the NZ Vegan Pie Awards 2020!
The Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to reveal the winners in our third annual contest to discover the very best vegan pies of all kinds from pie-makers throughout the country.
Our panel of expert judges this year included food and beverage industry veteran Aaron Pucci, comedian and pie connoisseur Laura Daniel, vegan actor/writer/director Emmett Skilton, organic plant-based chef Megan May, Coffee Club co-director Brad Jacobs and newly vegan journalist Duncan Garner. This team of dedicated pie scoffers put in hours of grueling work to test more than 70 pies and bring you the following selection of Aotearoa’s very best vegan pies.
NZ Vegan Pies Awards 2020 results
Steak and Cheese Pie
Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery
Winner: Richoux Patisserie
Mince and Cheese Pie
Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery
Winner: Richoux Patisserie
Chicken Pie
Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery
Winner: Richoux Patisserie
Fruit Pie
Runner-Up: Euro Patisserie - Spiced Apple and Mixed Berry Pie
Winner: Wild Grain Bakery - Spiced Apple and Three Berries Pie
Vegetable Pie
Runner-Up: Lemonwood Eatery - Smoky Vegetable Pie
Winner: Richoux Patisserie - Green Curry Pie
Café Boutique
Runner-Up: Richoux Patisserie - Cheeseburger Pie
Winner: Roti Brothers - Satay Penang Pie
Gluten-Free
Runner-Up: Rainbow Kitchen - Creamy Jackfruit Pie
Winner: Rainbow Kitchen - Curry Lovers Pie
Commercial
Runner-Up: The Goodtime Pie Co. - Hub Korma Vegetable Pie
Winner: The Goodtime Pie Co. - Hub Pepper Mushroom Pie
2020 Supreme Vegan Pie Award
Wild Grain Bakery - Spiced Apple and Three Berries Pie
The Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand would like sincerely thank everyone who helped make this the biggest and best NZ Vegan Pie Awards to date, including: Our wonderful judging team; Chris Kinnell and his amazing team at Auckland’s The Butcher’s Son restaurant for facilitating the event; special guest awards presenter, vegan MP Chlöe Swarbrick; our amazing audience who cheered enthusiastically through the awards programme; and every pie-maker that entered and helped spread the good word about vegan pies throughout the country.
