Commissioner announces new District Commander for Eastern District

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 06:26

Commissioner of Police, Andrew Coster has announced today that Inspector Jeanette Park will take up the role of District Commander: Eastern District.

"I’m delighted to announce that Jeanette will be the new District Commander for Eastern. She replaces Tania Kura, who was recently promoted to Deputy Commissioner: Leadership and Capability.

Jeanette is a highly visible and effective leader. She has been a Police officer since 1991 and has held a variety of frontline, CIB and leadership positions throughout her career.

Most recently she has been the Hawke’s Bay Area Commander leading significant change with the opening of the new Hastings station and the demolition of the old Napier and Hastings stations.

"Jeanette is a terrific champion for NZ Police and places a huge importance on the welfare of our staff and the trust and confidence of our communities.

She has prioritised and promoted diversity and continues to be a champion for women in Police.

"I look forward to her being at the helm of this large and diverse district."