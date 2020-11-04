Homicide investigation launched in Manurewa

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 08:00

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of a body in a vehicle on Alfriston Road, Manurewa this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the scene at around 3am with a report that a vehicle was on fire.

FENZ has attended, extinguished the fire and the body was then located.

Police quickly attended and we have established a cordon at the scene.

Police is currently speaking with a man in relation to this matter and he is assisting us with our enquiries.

There are diversions in place from the intersections of Alfriston Road and Mill Road, along Alfriston Road to the intersection with Brookby and Alfriston Ardmore Road.

We thank our community for their patience and understanding as we deal with this incident.

Police now has a number of enquiries underway to establish the identity of the deceased, and to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.

Our priority is to identify the deceased and locate their next of kin.

We are not in a position to provide further details at this time but will look to provide an update this afternoon.