How to keep cats and dogs safe on Guy Fawkes night - PETA

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 09:20

To dogs, cats, and other animals, Guy Fawkes Night may seem more like The War of the Worlds than a celebration. Noisy fireworks are frightening to animals, who don't realise that the explosions are meant for entertainment and aren't a sign of danger.

After fireworks displays, animal shelters report an increased number of lost animal companions. Many of these animals panicked and ran away from their guardians, and some may even have jumped through windows to get away from the terrifying sounds. Lucky animals are reunited with their families, but others aren't, and some sustain serious injuries or even die from their attempts to escape from the noise. Many dogs and other animals arrive at shelters or veterinary clinics with their paws bloody from running, their skin scraped by tearing through gaps in wooden fences, and injuries sustained after dashing into roads and being hit by vehicles.

Additionally, small animals often seek out warm nests - which could include a leafy bonfire pile.

Will you please share PETA's recommended precautions with your audience to ensure the comfort and safety of their animal companions?

Before lighting any bonfires, check for small animals and safely move any you find.

Keep cats and dogs inside during fireworks displays, and if possible, stay with them.

Leave your animals at home during the celebrations - never take them with you to watch fireworks displays!

Never leave animals tethered or chained outside. They can hang themselves if they try to leap over a fence to escape the noise.

Close your windows and curtains and turn on a classical music radio station or the TV to help drown out the sound of the fireworks.

Make sure that your animal companions are wearing collars or harnesses with up-to-date identification tags, just in case.

Thank you very much for helping to protect animals on Guy Fawkes Night.