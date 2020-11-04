SH1 road maintenance work between Tirau and Tokoroa - NTZA

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 11:33

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises road maintenance will take place at several locations between Tirau and Tokoroa on State Highway 1 over the next fortnight.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

From Monday 9 November work takes place just north of the intersection of SH1 and State Highway 28.

From Monday 16 November, road crews will be working at the intersection of SH1, Webster Road and Taumangi Road.

From Sunday 22 November work is underway at Pokaiwhenua, 3km north of Tokoroa.

Each site is expected to take one working week (Monday - Friday) to complete. During these works Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30kph will be in place between 7am and 5pm.

Outside of work hours both lanes will remain open at all sites, but there may be a reduced speed limit in places due to uneven surfaces.

Delays are expected during the works and Waka Kotahi encourages road users to consider using State Highway 5 and State Highway 28 as an alternative route.

Motorists are reminded of overnight closures for resurfacing works on SH1 Desert Road beginning Sunday 15 November and continuing for approximately two weeks.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this important work.

