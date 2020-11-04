'Honours for LINZ work in Maori geospatial science and Christchurch regeneration'

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 13:01

Two Toitu te Whenua Land Information New Zealand staff have been recognised for the significant contributions they have made to the communities they work with.

Wellingtonian Duane Wilkins, LINZ’s Senior Advisor Geospatial Capability, was awarded Te Tohu Ratonga TÅ«matanui | New Zealand Public Service Medal for his commitment to increasing MÄori communities’ geospatial information science knowledge.

Sarah Child, LINZ Senior Portfolio Manager from Christchurch, received the Te Tohu Amorangi a Te Kawa Mataaho | The Public Service Commissioner's Commendation for Frontline Excellence for her role in the regeneration of greater Christchurch following the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

LINZ Chief Executive and Secretary for Land Information Gaye Searancke says the work of Duane and Sarah exemplifies the aspirations of all LINZ staff.

"Duane and Sarah's connections with the communities they work alongside is the embodiment of our ongoing commitment to partner more closely with the New Zealanders we serve,"

Ms Searancke says. "Their dedication to building meaningful relationships with communities they serve has been a source of inspiration to many of us here at Toitu te Whenua and it’s wonderful to see their achievements celebrated by the Public Service Commission," says Ms Searancke.

"We want to best deliver outcomes that benefit New Zealand, New Zealanders and the generations to come."

Duane has worked over several years to empower MÄori communities by providing access to digital geospatial information. This supports decision-making about their whenua and preserving historical knowledge before it is lost.

He is currently delivering free, online NgÄ Poutama Matawhenua | Practical MÄori GIS Mapping WÄnanga to more than 350 participants.

Sarah was recognised for upholding the highest standards of kaitiakitanga in her work supporting the regeneration of greater Christchurch. She has been dedicated to the transformation of the red zone to the park-like area residents enjoy today.

Most recently, she project-managed the restoration of acclaimed New Zealand artist Bill Sutton’s former house, which was gifted to the city in September this year.

Sarah is a valued team member and is driven by her passion for serving the New Zealand public and her east Christchurch community.