More work needed to assess Scottish water report - Auckland Council

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 14:00

Auckland Council will consider recommendations contained in a report by the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS), says Mayor Phil Goff.

"The Water Industry Commission for Scotland’s review finding that Watercare is by a significant margin the most efficient and effective water provider in New Zealand is welcome," he says.

"Also important is its challenge to further lift Watercare’s performance to match that of leading water authorities in the United Kingdom.

"We will consider seriously its recommendations but there are also real constraints in the Council Group’s ability to borrow for further infrastructure investment beyond current prudential levels.

"This is a matter we will be discussing in the near future with government as part of its water reform proposals," Mayor Goff said.

The WICS report, commissioned by Watercare and provided to councillors at a workshop today, reviewed Watercare’s economic performance in the 2018/2019 financial year against the performance of water providers across New Zealand and in the UK, and made recommendations for how it could further enhance its performance.

The review found that Watercare is New Zealand’s best economically performing water provider and has delivered savings to its customers of $100 million per year compared to legacy council forecasts, while delivering a strong investment programme.