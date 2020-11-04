'From Rio to Rotorua: Toitoi creates connections across cultures'

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 15:03

Toitoi and Latin America CAPE have partnered to create a multilingual app that showcases stories, poems and art by young New Zealanders about the vibrant cultures of Latin America.

The app, available in English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, can be downloaded for free and is available on all platforms. Readers can listen to the stories and poems in translation, tap to hear individual words and spellings and even record their own narration.

The stories and their artwork are accompanied by teacher support materials chock-full of ideas for exploring the languages and cultures of Latin America.

This is the companion app for the Toitoi: Latin America Special Issue. The journal, app and additional digital resources were commissioned by the Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE), in partnership with Toitoi Media, the School of Languages and Cultures at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington, and Kiwa Digital.

These organisations are committed to fostering greater accessibility to Latin American content and passion for Spanish and Portuguese language. Journals were delivered to all schools and libraries in New Zealand earlier this year.

The Toitoi Special Issue was the recipient of the Publishers Association of New Zealand Book Design Award for Best Educational Book or Series - Primary 2020.

The editor of Toitoi and of the special journals, Charlotte Gibbs, says young Kiwis and teachers now have access to a fantastic free resource that promotes conversations across cultures. "Writers and artists who submitted work to the journals explored their cultural connections in an awesome range of ways.

"From personal and fictional narrative writing to moving, insightful poetry and brilliant art, young creatives expressed themselves with authentic and original voices."

Director of the Latin America CAPE Matthew O’Meagher says, "Our borders might be currently closed, but global connections are more important than ever.

"This journal and app are part of our education offerings which aim to help parents, teachers and students gain global competence with a focus on Latin America. They advance our goal of inspiring New Zealanders to gain understanding of the countries of that region."

The app development and multi-lingual project was a first for all parties. For the past four years, Toitoi has produced quarterly journals celebrating the curiosity, courage and creativity of young New Zealanders. There are thousands of submissions from across the country every year and more than 1,800 young Kiwi creatives have had their work published so far.

When approached by the Latin America CAPE with the idea of creating journals exploring connections with other Asia-Pacific regions, Toitoi was excited to take up the challenge.