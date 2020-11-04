Wet and windy weather expected on Thursday - Thames Coromandel District Council

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 16:24

The first of this spring’s subtropical weather systems is coming our way and is expected to bring heavy rain and gale force winds to the Coromandel tomorrow.

A short (14-hour) burst of heavy rain and strong winds is expected to arrive around 9am (Thursday 5 November) and move off later in the evening.

MetService is forecasting 90mm to 120mm of rain to fall with an intensity of 25mm/hour at times.

"While this event is presently well within the Coromandel’s ‘business as usual’ wind and rain, this type of storm can be unpredictable and dump up to three times as much rain as predicted, as we have experienced in the past," says Garry Towler, our Council’s Civil Defence Controller.

"The very dry conditions we’ve had this winter also add to the risk of slips and surface flooding, which could make travelling on the Coromandel hazardous tomorrow," Mr Towler says.

Tomorrow is Guy Fawkes Day and even though rain is forecast, the underlying dry ground conditions mean fireworks can still pose a fire risk. Check the Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) website for advice on fireworks.

It's also important to note that the long-term forecast for the Coromandel is for a long, dry summer that is likely to strain our drinking water supplies again like last summer. We're asking people to continue to be mindful of their water use and consider installing a system to collect rainwater. Our website has some tips on doing this at tcdc.govt.nz/rainwatercollection.

Mr Towler is advising everyone in the Coromandel to prepare for "robust weather" for the rest of the spring and summer.

"This is quite possibly the first of many subtropical or ‘atmospheric river’ events to hit the Coromandel this summer," Mr Towler says. "It is important to take each one seriously, avoid risk, check on neighbours and be prepared for road closures, power outages, isolation, delays and above all keep informed by regularly checking in with our Council’s Facebook page, NZTA, MetService and local radio updates. Check your gutters and secure your trampoline and outdoor furniture."

Keep up to date:

Weather updates - MetService.

State Highways - (SH25, SH25A, SH26 in the Coromandel) NZTA. You can also call NZTA on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) for traffic and travel information. You can also use their journey-planning website www.onthemove.govt.nz to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Council roads - We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters. If you see an issue that needs attention, call us on 07 868 0200.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Emergency mobile alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Waikato Regional Council has set up an online hub for rainfall and flood-related information to help people more easily keep up to date with severe weather events in the region. It can be found here.

Waikato Region Civil Defence Emergency Management - Sign up to receive civil defence and emergency text alerts through this link.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

Know your neighbours - phone each other in an emergency, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

To report a power outage, contact your provider.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence Get Ready website.