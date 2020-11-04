High winds forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow - NZTA

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 16:36

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises forecast strong winds in the Auckland region tomorrow may affect travel over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Metservice is forecasting heavy rain and north-easterly winds that may approach severe gales at times. The forecast in the bridge area is for winds gusting 80-90 kph in the morning between 8am and 1pm. From 1pm to 8pm its forecasting winds up to 100 kph, before easing back to 80-90kph.

"Waka Kotahi will be closely monitoring the changing weather conditions with Metservice and will provide updates on social media and our Journey Planner," says Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

"We advise motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. Drive to the conditions, keep within your lane when crossing the bridge and keep to the speed limit."

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

"Safety is our priority and we will not hesitate to close the bridge if that becomes necessary."

Gale force winds on 18 September blew a truck into a strut on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, causing damage and the closure of traffic lanes. That included the bridge’s closure to all traffic for a short time on 29 September because of strong wind gusts.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)