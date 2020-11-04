Napier Civic Awards recipients announced

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 18:00

A singing teacher, an environmental advcocate, a rugby administrator and a community advocate are the recipients of this year’s Napier Citizens’ Civic Awards.

The award ceremony, which was held on Wednesday at the Napier War Memorial Centre, took place before an audience of family, friends and colleagues, and was hosted by Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Margaret Atkins, June Graham and Gary Macdonald all accepted Citizens’ Civic Awards, with the same award also post-humously bestowed on the late Michelle (Minnie) Ratima.

All the recipients have volunteered in a variety of ways over many years, for many different organisations and causes.

Margaret Atkins has been involved with the performing arts in Hawke’s Bay for 65 years. She has been performing since 1955, directing since 1980 and teaching since 1993. Put simply, Margaret has lived her life either onstage, backstage, or in the studio.

June Graham has been an active member of the Napier community for many years. From her work defending the environment to her commitment to advocating for the elderly, she has been a force to be reckoned with at many city and regional council meetings.

Gary MacDonald has provided a lifelong service to rugby in Napier for his club, sub-union and Hawke’s Bay. Garry was a loyal stalwart of firstly the Napier Old Boys and then latterly of the Napier Old Boys Marist Rugby Clubs.

The late Michelle (Minnie) Ratima touched the lives of many families and individuals in Napier. With around 56 years spent living here off and on, Minnie’s involvement in so many aspects of the community was nothing short of astounding.