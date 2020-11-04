Serious crash in Addington

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Blenheim Road and Foster Street, Addington.
Emergency services were notified of the crash involving a motorcyclist at 6:37pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Further updates will be made when available.
