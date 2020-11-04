Hawera player wins Strike

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 20:53

A lucky Strike player from Hawera will be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Hawera in Hawera.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak N Save Hawera should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

StarJam helps young New Zealanders with disabilities unleash their full potential through the magic of music, dance and performance. With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of good causes like StarJam every year, each time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

The live Lotto draw aired on TVNZ2 tonight. We’ll be back on TVNZ1 at 8:00pm for Saturday night’s live draw.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19