Traffic switch marks exciting milestone for roundabout project - council

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 11:34

Change is coming to Ohaupo Road/State Highway 3 as part of the construction of the new roundabout into Peacocke.

Vehicles will soon be travelling on the first piece of roading network in Hamilton’s newest neighbourhood when north and southbound traffic are switched off the existing State Highway 3 onto the new roundabout layout.

Hamilton City Council Strategic Development Manager Andrew Parsons said the exciting milestone is the final piece of work to get the roundabout up and running by the end of the year.

"The end is now in sight and the team are working hard on the final preparations for the switch to take place later this month."

Mr Parsons said it would still be an active worksite, so traffic management and speed restrictions would remain in place while contractors connect the new roundabout with the existing network.

When completed, the roundabout will have dedicated access for pedestrians and cyclists. Construction of the off-road paths is underway and cyclists should follow traffic management up onto the new roundabout.

Mr Parsons said there would always be one lane of traffic open in both directions. Traffic management might need to change as the works progress but any changes would be clearly marked.

"There may be some delays at times so please be patient and allow extra time for your journey," he said.

Scheduled for completion by the end of the year, the new roundabout will not only act as a gateway into the new neighbourhood of Peacocke, it will also improve safety on Ohaupo Road/State Highway 3 and for vehicles turning in and out of Dixon Road.

Peacocke is being built with the support of $290.4M of the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3M 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1M of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, main roads, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.