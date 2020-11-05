Work Wednesday night next week in the Kawarau Gorge - NZTA

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 11:40

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways crew will partially close a section of the Kawarau Gorge, SH6, between 10pm and 5am next Wednesday evening into Thursday morning (11 November into 12 November). The work site, which will have multiple crews in various places, runs from an area called The Narrows to Victoria Bridge. (See map below)

There will be a traffic management pilot vehicle taking drivers through the site, but people may experience up to 30-minute delays as the area of closure is up to 17 km long.

Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Mark Stewart says there are advantages to the night work timing in terms of disrupting the least number of people, but he appreciated this would still disrupt night drivers’ routines and thanked them for their patience.

"The site in Kawarau Gorge, will be up to 17km long, so there will be delays up to half an hour and road users will be escorted through with a pilot vehicle for everyone’s safety. All drivers will get through the site - including any over-dimension loads."

Mr Stewart says many of the daily freight vehicles are on this section of road around 5 am, when the crews will be cleared away and both lanes reopened. He thanked everyone for their patience while this work - which includes line marking, weed spraying, grit and rock removal, vegetation control - is safely completed.

Start and end points of the closure area: