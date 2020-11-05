Serious crash near Seacliff, Dunedin - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two vehicles and a fallen tree on SH1, near Seacliff.
Police were called about 12.10pm.
Initial indications are there have been injuries.
The road will be closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice