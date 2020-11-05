'New Rototuna library design contract awarded to talented local team'

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 13:53

Hamilton City Council has awarded the architectural and design contract for Rototuna’s new library and community hub.

The $1 million crement and supervision has been awarded to local architects Chow:Hill, supported by sub-consultants Designwell and AECOM.

Twelve companies expressed an interest, of which three were invited to respond to Council with a proposal.

Shortlisted companies needed a previous record of successfully completing projects of a similar size, complexity and budget. Proven experience in high performance measures around sustainability and environmental best practice were also critical as well as demonstrating how engagement - with all stakeholders - would inform the design.

Council’s Key Projects Programme Manager, Natasha Ryan said the new library and community hub is about providing a ‘cultural heart’ for the Rototuna community, and we are looking to strengthen that in everything we do in this project.

"One thing that was really attractive about the Chow:Hill pitch was they really understood the importance of listening to the community and providing spaces for that voice to be reflected in the design.

"The people of Rototuna have told us they would like a unique and buzzing community village and Chow:Hill are committed to reflecting this through their design elements.

"Chow:Hill ‘s pitch drew inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the local whenua in the area, while also weaving in modern requirements to create a dynamic, vibrant library and community hub that we hope both reflects, nurtures and inspires the Rototuna community,’ Ms Ryan said.

Over the coming weeks people in the northeast of the city will be invited to help shape the preliminary designs via the Council’s website and Facebook.

The library and community hub will be next to the new village square.

"We’re committed to creating liveable neighbourhoods with local access to amenities that are important to residents and link in to existing destinations, facilities, places of work and education with a choice of safe and convenient transport options."

The Rototuna Village construction will get under way next year (2021). Plans include the library with community hub, outdoor spaces and car parks as well as a village square with an open area for community events and spaces to play, relax and enjoy community life. The village square also provides access to toilets, walkways, buses, cycleways and Korikori Park. Cafes, shops and other businesses are also proposed by a private developer.

For more information head to hamilton.govt.nz/rototunavillage