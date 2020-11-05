Serious crash on Paerata Road, Pukekohe - NZ Police

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 17:45

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Paerata Road (SH 22), Pukekohe.

Police received a report of the two-vehicle crash around 5:15pm.

Initial indications are that three people have been seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked, and cordons are in place between Adams Drive and Heights Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays.