Creating a society based on zero waste - Zero Waste Network Aotearoa

Creating a culture and society that is zero waste is the focus of today’s Our Zero Waste World Summit, a free digital conference hosted by the Zero Waste Network Aotearoa.

"The current ‘take-make-waste’ economic system isn’t working and has caused a waste crisis. We have to shift to a circular economy where all resources are conserved. This means changing production and consumption so that the entire idea of ‘waste’ is eliminated. This is not a small ask: achieving zero waste will involve large changes in the social, economic and political structures we live in, and the behaviour of groups and individuals. How we do that in a way that is inclusive and seeks to remedy inequalities will be part of this important discussion on day three of our conference," said Dorte Wray, Executive Officer of the Zero Waste Network.

"We are pleased to have Paul Brown of the Disabled Persons Assembly New Zealand who will discuss the changing culture of the disability community regarding zero waste and about changing the culture of waste minimisation groups to inclusion and thinking about disability."

"When we talk about changing culture, we have to appreciate that Aotearoa NZ doesn’t have just one culture or set of assumptions about what is right and wrong or the best way to do something. Zero waste approaches need to be flexible, culturally relevant and appropriate."

"Along with the panel discussion that includes Paul, there is a panel featuring case studies from around the globe. One of the highlights is Neil Seldman, co-founder of the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Local Self-Reliance and senior staffer for the institute's Waste to Wealth Initiative, who will be speaking about producer responsibility. This is a major area of interest in New Zealand with priority product designations and mandatory product schemes coming on line requiring that producers take responsibility for the proper disposal of their products and packaging."

The conference is supported by Zero Waste International, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Auckland Council, Waste Not Consulting, Envision and Rothbury.

Registration is free and open to all. Visit the website for the full programme: https://www.summit.zerowaste.co.nz