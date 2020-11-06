Arrest in relation to Palmerston North aggravated robbery

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 07:55

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Limbrick Street Maxi Market in Palmerston North last night.

He will appear in Palmerston North District Court today.

An air rifle believed to have been used in the robbery has been recovered.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter, however we would still like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.

Please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 201105/4967 if you can help.