Protest song Maranga Ake Ai re-released to public

Friday, 6 November, 2020

A 1980s MÄori protest song used to revitalise the 2020 MÄori Party movement will be re-released - 35 years after its initial release.

Maranga Ake Ai was released in 1985 by pioneer MÄori reggae band Aotearoa. That track features now Supreme Court Judge Justice Sir Joe Williams on vocals, who also co-wrote the song.

MÄori Party Tamaki Makaurau candidate John Tamihere - who was at Auckland University during the MÄori renascence of the 1980s - knew the lyrics would strike a chord with MÄori today and approached Sir Joe’s representatives for permission to use the track to galvanise the new MÄori Party movement.

"MÄori have always gravitated to reggae music and Sir Joe’s lyrics are as relevant today as they were when he penned this in the 1980s. Sir Joe was among a new wave young educated MÄori behind our cultural revival," Tamihere said.

"Thankfully Sir Joe’s people were gracious enough to allow the MÄori Party to re-record the track and use it as part of our 2020 election campaign."

The job of refreshing the much-loved waiata for the MÄori Party was given to Whanganui musician Baz Muir who heads the reggae band, NLC.

"I was over the moon when I was asked to re-record and reproduce it," Muir said.

"It was really a big honour because it’s such a well-known song and I remember my parents, who were also musicians, playing it live back in the day."

Muir spent a lot of time listening to the original recording before adding the "NLC" flavour to it.

"We worked on it in our studio in Whanganui for about a month, listening to the original track numerous times, making sure we can get that same sort of feel," he said.

"It was such an enjoyable project to work on."

Muir was lead vocals on the song and had help from NLC band members including his multi-talented daughter Shaye Muir (keyboards, vocals) and Marcel Martin (guitarist, vocals).

"We know this song is about people standing up for their rights, speaking out for MÄori people.

Muir said people had approached him asking to buy a copy of the song. That happens tomorrow (November 6, 2020) when the song is officially released - again.

"We worked on the song, getting its sound right, and it was mastered by Chris Chetland at Kog Studios near Auckland."

A video is also being released for the waiata.

NLC won the Best Roots-Reggae title at the 2019 National Waiata MÄori Music Awards and is now working under the Waatea Music label.

The band released its fifth album in July 2020 and is working on a collection of about six te reo MÄori songs for a new EP in the near future.