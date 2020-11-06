North Canterbury Police seek Stefan Kupe

|
North Canterbury Police are seeking the public's help to locate Stefan Kupe, who has a warrant for his arrest.
Kupe, aged 30, was seen in the Birch Hill area, north of Rangiora this morning.
Police believe he is on foot after abandoning a vehicle near the Ashley River.
Kupe should not be approached - anyone who sees him, or witnesses someone behaving suspiciously in the area, is asked to call 111 immediately.
Police are also urging local residents to ensure all vehicles are secure.
