Live export protest at Napier Port tomorrow 1pm - SAFE

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 11:28

Animal rights organisation SAFE will be protesting the arrival of live export ship Yangtze Fortune on Saturday 7 November at 1pm, which is scheduled to ship a consignment of cows to China.

The Yangtze Fortune has a sketchy history. In 2018, 33 cattle died following a shipment from Australia to China. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority inspected the Yangtze Fortune on its return and said the vessel was not suited to voyages of more than 10 days. It will take about 16 days to go from Napier to China.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said Kiwis across the country are fed up with the lack of action from the Government.

"Wherever live export ships berth local people get out and protest because they want this cruel trade to end," said Ashton.

She says there are welfare issues for animals on board live export ships and we have no control of what happens to them once they arrive at their destination.

"New Zealand has animal welfare laws and regulations that don’t exist in the countries we export animals to."

"The Government is trying to blindside New Zealanders and needs to change the narrative. We banned live export of animals for slaughter in 2007 because of cruelty issues but these animals will also be slaughtered in ways that would be illegal under our laws."

Ashton says the Government will be completely misreading the mood of the nation if they don’t ban live exports.