Workshop aims to boost resilience before the holiday season - district council

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 11:45

The new Mahi Space co-working facility in Levin is offering a practical session to help people increase their resilience.

Boosting Resilience Before the Busy Holiday Season will be held from 12pm to 1:30pm on Wednesday 25 November at The Mahi Space, and is presented by award-winning wellbeing specialist Lauren Parsons.

The session is ideal for business owners, managers, leaders, team members, or anyone who needs to maintain great self-management.

"We’ll give you practical ways to boost your resilience and improve your health, energy and productivity, so you can go the distance even under pressure. With so much uncertainty and disruption these days, it’s more important than ever to maintain our resilience and be able to respond in a calm, confident manner," Mrs Parsons said.

Participants will learn techniques for boosting resilience; five keys to physical resilience; five keys to a resilient mindset to avoid negative thinking traps; and secrets of improved decision-making and performance. Mrs Parsons has 20 years’ experience as a health and wellbeing professional, and is a sought-after speaker, coach, and consultant. She is the author of books Real Food Less Fuss and Five Keys to a Positive, Energised, High-Performance Culture, and host of the Thrive TV Show.

The Mahi Space Manager Narita Dixon said she was delighted to host Mrs Parsons at The Mahi Space.

"Lauren knows how to help busy people feel vibrant, confident and energised, and she’s passionate about creating healthy and positive workplace cultures that enable people to thrive. Her insights will be valuable to many in our business community," Mrs Dixon said. Tickets are $20 earlybird or $30 after Monday 23 November, and are available on Eventbrite.co.nz

For more information, and details of other professional development sessions available at The Mahi Space, visit tetakere.org.nz/TheMahiSpace or facebook.com/TheMahiSpace, or email themahispace@horowhenua.govt.nz