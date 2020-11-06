Council appoints new Chief Operating Officer - Whanganui District Council

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 11:46

Whanganui District Council welcomes a new Chief Operating Officer to its executive team this month, with the appointment of Lance Kennedy to the role.

Chief Executive, Kym Fell, says Lance comes to the council with significant management and leadership experience, having held senior roles with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and NZ Police.

Mr Fell says, "The Chief Operating Officer plays an important role in developing and maintaining relationships with our stakeholders and Lance brings with him a hugely valuable skillset in this area."

Lance comes to the council after almost two and a half years at the NZ Transport Agency, where he most recently held the role of National Manager, Journey Optimisation. Prior to this, he spent 26 years with NZ Police including in senior management roles at both regional and national levels.

"While at NZTA Lance played a key part in the organisations’ COVID response as well as taking the helm as Incident Controller during the 2019 State Highway 4 landslide event," says Mr Fell.

"Lance’s experience clearly shows a real focus on improving service levels and a proven ability to provide leadership, often during times of duress. We’re pleased to have him join our team."

Mr Kennedy will start at the council on Monday 30 November.

The role of Chief Operating Officer was previously held by Bryan Nicholson, who took up the position of Chief Executive Officer at Tararua District Council on 2 November.

"We would like to acknowledge Bryan for his contribution and wish him all the best with this new challenge."