Have your say at Ladies Mile masterplan open days - QLDC

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 14:00

Work is underway to develop a masterplan for the Ladies Mile/Te PÅ«tahi Corridor between Shotover River/Kimi-Äkau and Lake Hayes/Te Whaka ata a Haki-te-kura - an area of significance for many locals.

This masterplan will be a long-term planning document that provides a conceptual layout to guide future growth and development, focusing on working together to create a great place to live, work and play.

It will provide certainty to the community and set expectations for developers for how the area can change over time.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC)’s project team is preparing three early options to test with the community at two public open days coming up in November. These will be held on Thursday 12 November from 3.00pm - 6.00pm, and Saturday 14 November from 11.00am - 5.30pm, at Shotover Country Primary School.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery said the open days were a chance for the community to make their views heard on the future of the Ladies Mile/Te PÅ«tahi area.

"This is a great opportunity to meet the design team and let them know what you think," Mr Avery said.

"We really encourage anyone interested in the future of this area to come along."

Anyone unable to attend the public open days can view the options and provide feedback on letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/ladies-mile-masterplan between Thursday 12 November and Sunday 15 November.

This process is an early community check in and will help the project team shape a preferred masterplan. The preferred plan will be released for a month-long community feedback period in February 2021.