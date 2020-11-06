Closure of northbound passing lane on SH1 Karapiro - NZTA

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 15:01

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the northbound passing lane on State Highway 1 south of Fergusson Gully Road, Karapiro remains closed for investigations of the stability of the road shoulder.

The passing lane has been closed as a precautionary safety measure while investigations are completed. Motorists will not see any work being undertaken at the site, as investigations have progressed to the stage where no further on-site investigative work is required.

Waka Kotahi expects to complete the analysis of our investigations in the near future and this will inform the decision on whether we re-open the passing lane or begin the process to improve the stability of the shoulder.

The median barrier installation in this area will be on hold until this decision is made.

The passing lane closure is expected to have minimal effect on journey times but motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.