Completion of London Street shared pathway begins

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 16:16

Work on the final section of the London Street shared pathway is scheduled to begin on Monday, 9 November 2020.

The 100-metre section will complete the shared pathway link along London Street to the bottom of St John’s Hill (Great North Road). It will also join with the top end of Te Tuaiwi shared pathway that begins at Whanganui City Bridge and continues through the central city to London Street.

Shared pathways are routes designated for shared use by people who are cycling, scootering, skating or walking. They encourage active travel and provide safe, easy and direct connections between various parts of our city - from the river, to the town centre, and to the suburbs.

This construction, overseen by Whanganui Alliance (a collaboration between Whanganui District Council and Downer NZ) includes a 100m-long, 2.5m high concrete retaining wall opposite the Z Energy service station between Fergusson Street and the Whanganui SPCA site. The work is expected to be completed in late February 2021.

Stage one of the London Street shared pathway - a 3m-wide concrete shared pathway running from the Splash Centre to Fergusson Street - was completed last year.

The council’s senior roading engineer, Brent Holmes, says it will be pleasing to see the completion of the London Street pathway in its entirety.

"Once fully completed, the London Street shared pathway will make it safer and easier for children and families to travel to the Splash Centre and the adjacent Springvale Bike Park, as well as providing safer routes for students cycling to the schools in this area.

"The project has been funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Urban Cycleways Fund and the Government's National Land Transport Fund, with the council providing the balance," says Brent Holmes.

Traffic management and access during stage two of the London Street shared pathway:

Access will be available to all properties, including residents and businesses. Extensive traffic management will be needed along London Street (which also contains a section of State Highway 3) so contractors can work safely. On-street parking will be restricted and the road width reduced. A 30 km/h speed restriction will be in place. The walkway at the rear of properties in Denby Place will be partially closed and no access to London Street via the walkway will be available during the construction period - access will instead be available via the Denby Place-Fergusson Street intersection Throughout the construction period, lane closures of SH3 with associated detours may be required, including some night work.

For more information on the council’s shared pathways initiative, visit the website page.