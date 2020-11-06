Operation Christmas Child helping to support families in need

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 16:22

With Christmas a little less than two months away, the Waimate District residents are being encouraged to get in to the giving spirit and support Operation Christmas Child.

The annual initiative, now in its fourth year, is spearheaded by Mayoress Lynette Stringer, who has helped to coordinate hundreds of gifts to families doing it tough every year during the festive season.

Reflecting on the success of the initiative, Lyn is thrilled with the community support, pointing out the collection and donations continue to grow every year.

"Our year is coming to an end and what a year it’s been! Every year, especially at Christmas, there can be a lot of added financial stress on families and particularly this year with COVID, there will be many doing their best and struggling through," Lyn said.

"Operation Christmas Child is a great way to put the smiles on the children’s faces and this year, I believe the Salvation Army are expecting a lot of new families needing to reach out for support."

Those that want to support the cause can place a small, unwrapped gift under the tree in the Council foyer on Queen Street. Gifts, which can typically range from a cuddly toy, books, items of clothing through to bicycles, games and other items, will be gratefully accepted - catering for both girls and boys up to 15-years-old.

"I really encourage those that can help to come into the Council foyer and place a gift under the tree. Last year, it was fantastic to see local businesses, groups and organisations, as well as mums and dads bringing in their kids," Lyn added.

"It’s something small we can all do as a community that has such a large and positive impact. Thank you to everyone that gets behind this cause."

Operation Christmas Child officially gets underway on Monday 9 November, with all gifts required by 1pm on Friday 11 December.

The Salvation Army will then collect the gifts, wrap them and distribute them to all local families in need in time for Christmas Day.