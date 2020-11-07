Fatal crash in Invercargill

|
Police can confirm a person has died following a single-vehicle crash near Oreti Beach this morning.
Police were called to the crash on Dunns Road between a car and a power pole just before 1.30am.
The single-occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
Police enquiries into the crash are ongoing.
