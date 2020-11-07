Taranaki: Homicide investigation launched following death

|
Taranaki Police have commenced a homicide investigation following the death of an Opunake man last night.
Police had previously been called to a private property in Opunake at about 4.20am on Wednesday 4 November after reports of an altercation between two men who were known to each other.
One of the men, aged 25, was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition and has now died.
A post mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow.
Inquiries are continuing and we are receiving assistance from the public as we build a timeline of events.
