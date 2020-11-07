Ministry wins Pacific Service Excellence Award

Saturday, 7 November, 2020 - 08:59

The Ministry of Education has taken out the Pacific Service Excellence Award for the third year in a row at the SunPix Pacific Peoples Awards held on Friday 6 November at Eden Park in Auckland.

The awards recognise contributions to Pacific communities and are nominated by Pacific communities from across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Talanoa Ako programme was recognised in the Pacific Service Excellence category which celebrates and recognises an organisation whose work makes an important contribution to Pacific families and communities.

Acting Deputy Secretary, Rose Jamieson says the Ministry is humbled to be recognised by the Pacific community and to be nominated for this award. We thank our Talanoa Ako partners across Aotearoa and all the communities, churches and homes that are benefitting from this programme. Using an ‘as Pacific by Pacific’ approach had been a key part of the success of the programme.

"The Ministry recognises the power of partnerships in education in improving education outcomes for children and young people. It’s important that we work alongside and hear from learners, parents, whÄnau, communities, iwi and employers."

"As part of our continued support to Pacific parents and communities, the Talanoa Ako programme will continue to provide families with practical support to raise their child’s learning. We will always use the voices of our families to make improvements and enhancement to the programme."

The Ministry also acknowledge SAASIA Inc (Sosaiete Aoga Amata Samoa i Aotearoa Incorporated) and Lynn Lolokini Ikimotu Pavihi both winners of the Pacific Education category.

SAASIA has been a strong voice, advocate and supporter of Gagana Samoa for Samoan children, their parents and families. SAASIA has worked as a voluntary organisation for over 30 years and they have a firm commitment to building strong foundations for further learning and strengthening Samoan identity, language and culture.

Lynn Pavihi was born in Niue and raised in the village of Avatele. She was educated in Niue before moving to New Zealand to further her education. Lynn is passionate about Vagahau Niue serving as a Vagahau Niue tutor for the Pasifika Education Centre and an author who has written books in Vagahau Niue. She is the current Senior Leader and Associate Principal at Favona Primary School.

We congratulate the executive and members of SAASIA Inc. (Sosaiete Aoga Amata Samoa i Aotearoa Incorporated) and Lynn Lolokini Ikimotu Pavihi for their inspiring work in education towards uplifting and empowering Pacific families and communities during Covid-19 and to all other nominee’s and recipients at the SunPix Pacific Peoples Awards 2020.

The Pacific Peoples Awards recognise outstanding individuals in six awards categories - Pacific Community Leadership, Pacific Education, Pacific Enterprise, Pacific Emerging Leadership Award, Pacific Health and Wellbeing, and Pacific Service Excellence.

The Awards ceremony will be screened in a one-hour Tagata Pasifika special on Saturday 14 November 2020 at 9.30am on TV ONE.