Serious crash in Whakatane

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Taneatua Road, Whakatane.
The single vehicle crash was reported at around 6.45pm.
Two people have serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Due to the crash traffic is being diverted down Rewatu Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice