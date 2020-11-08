Police ask for help to find Rehum Prior

Sunday, 8 November, 2020 - 13:05

Police are trying to locate Feilding man Rehum Prior.

Rehum, aged 20, has been missing since Sunday 1 November 2020 and both family and Police have concerns for his well-being.

Search efforts over the past two days have focused on an area near Petersons Road (near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge Track) in Apiti where Rehum's silver-coloured Caldina stationwagon was located.

This is an area widely used by hunters and we are hoping someone might have seen Rehum or evidence he has been in the area.

We would urge anyone who might have information to please come forward.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201106/8062.