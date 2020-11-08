Missing person located deceased in the Waikawa River

Sunday, 8 November, 2020 - 16:45

A man has been located deceased in Progress Valley, Waikawa.

The man had been reported missing on Friday 6 November and was located in the Waikawa River by a search and rescue team yesterday morning.

It is believed that the man had been whitebaiting in the area.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank the Tokonui-based Land Search and Rescue group for their assistance in the search operation.